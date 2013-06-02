June 2 Debt-laden Spanish telecoms company
Telefonica SA is considering the sale of its O2 Ireland
mobile operator after receiving interest from potential suitors,
the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.
A person familiar with the matter said Telefonica was
mulling over "expressions of interest" from companies including
Hutchison Whampoa, the Hong Kong-based owner of rival
mobile operator Three, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/guq58t
The Financial Times said the non-core O2 Ireland unit could
sell for as much as 700 million euros ($907.19 million).
Telefonica, which plans to cut debt to under 47 billion
euros by the end of 2013, has disposed of 40 percent of its
Central American assets its treasury stock so far this year.
Telefonica and Hutchison Whampoa could not immediately be
reached to comment on the matter.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)