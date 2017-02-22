BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's largest telecommunications company, believes the introduction of digital communications channels with clients will reduce costs and improve margins, Chief Executive Eduardo Navarro told analysts on an earnings call Wednesday.
Navarro said those initiatives should reduce the number of customer calls to Telefonica's call centers, each of which costs about 5 reais ($1.62).
($1 = 3.08 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.