MADRID, March 27 Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica could see 2015 earnings hit by up to 437
million euros ($473 million) from a tax fine in Peru, the
company said in a prospectus, adding that it could still appeal
the ruling.
Peru's tax authorities had notified the company of the court
decision earlier this month, Telefonica said in its filing with
Spain's stock market regulator as part of disclosures linked to
a rights issue.
"At this stage it is difficult to know if Telefonica will
eventually have to pay this fine, which would represent 30
percent of our estimated net cash flow for the year," BESI
Research said in an analyst note, adding Telefonica could settle
out of court for a lesser sum.
The ruling refers to apparent errors in Telefonica's
corporate tax payments in 2000 and 2001, according to the
prospectus.
($1 = 0.9243 euros)
