BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech investment group PPF has agreed to buy a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica for 2.467 billion euros ($3.33 billion), it said on Tuesday.
PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man, said it would finance the deal through an equity tranche of 1.4 billion euros and a syndicated loan facility provided by a consortium led by Societe Generale.
PPF said, on completion of the transaction, that it would launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares of Telefonica Czech Republic. Spain's Telefonica will keep a 4.9 percent stake in the Czech group and committed not to accept the subsequent mandatory tender offer, PPF said.
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.