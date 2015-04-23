AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
MADRID, April 23 Spain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had approved the purchase of Prisa's pay-tv unit Canal+ by Telefonica although it attached conditions to the deal, among them the obligation to offer wholesale TV packages to competitors.
The competition authority said Telefonica had also agreed to offer access to its high-speed internet network to competitors so that they can provide TV content to their subscribers and to make possible for its clients to cut their contract more easily. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing