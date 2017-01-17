MADRID Jan 17 Telefonica will make a
one-off provision against 2016 results linked to the extension
of its early retirement programme, a source with knowledge of
the matter said on Tuesday, without revealing the size of the
provision.
The new plan, which offers early retirement packages to
employees who have worked at the company for a certain length of
time, could apply to around 1,800 workers, the source said. It
forms part of Telefonica's broader drive to cut staff and reduce
costs.
Taking into account the percentage of workers who took up
the previous plan, around 1,350 workers could sign up to the
extension, the source said.
"It was agreed in December to extend the previous plan
until 2018, it will include more workers," the source said.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment.
Analysts estimate the impact on results could be up to 800
million euros ($860 million). The staff cuts are part of a
package of initiatives at Telefonica aimed at cutting debt,
including trimming its dividend.
Telefonica provisioned around 2.9 billion euros against 2015
results for an early retirement scheme allowing it to save 370
million euros annually from 2017.
Under that agreement, signed off with unions, around 7,000
staff over 53 years old and working in Spain were given the
option of stopping work in return for receiving a substantial
portion of their salary until retirement.
Analysts estimate the second cut in headcount could save it
around 75 million euros annually from 2018.
Telefonica said in October its debt had fallen to 50 billion
euros at the end of September from 52.6 billion euros at
end-June.
Rating agency Moody's said in May it could downgrade
Telefonica's credit rating if there was no clear progress
towards reducing its debt in 2017.
($1 = 0.9348 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sonya Dowsett;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)