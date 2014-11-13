MADRID Nov 13 Spain's competition watchdog CNMC
said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth antitrust
investigation into telecom giant Telefonica's
acquisition of media group Prisa's pay-TV firm
Distribuidora de Television (DTS).
In May Prisa agreed to sell 56 percent of DTS, known as
Canal+ in Spain, to Telefonica, in a deal that would now give it
full control over the TV group.
"The Telefonica/DTS deal could significantly hinder
competition in the markets related to paid television,
audiovisual content and electronic communications services," the
CNMC said in a statement.
