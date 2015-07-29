SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that second-quarter net profit fell 56.4 percent from a year earlier to 932.9 million reais ($259.14 million), missing an average forecast of 1.018 billion in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 2.8 percent to 3.132 billion reais, in line with an average forecast of 3.075 billion.

($1 = 3.6 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely)