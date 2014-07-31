PARIS, July 31 Spain's Telefonica said it was monitoring "all scenarios" around a potential sale of Vivendi's Brazilian broadband business GVT and was prepared to act if needed.

Speaking after second-quarter results, Chief Financial Office Angel Vila said Brazil was not a market where customers tended to buy mobile and broadband services bundled together, but that it could one day evolve that way as some of Europe has.

Telefonica's Vivo brand is the biggest mobile operator in Brazil with 28.7 percent share, but is in third place in fixed telephony and broadband with a 18.4 percent share.

"In Brazil our fixed business is on track with our turnaround strategy," said Vila.

Asked whether Telefonica was currently interested in GVT, Vila said: "We are monitoring all possible scenarios and getting ready to act in any way needed."

Telefonica missed out on buying GVT in 2009 when France's Vivendi won an auction for the broadband specialist. Vivendi may be more open to selling the unit now, analysts say, because it has been selling telecom assets to focus more on its media businesses. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Geert De Clercq)