MADRID Nov 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 1.9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 884 million euros ($961 million), missing analysts' forecast, although its home unit reported rising sales for the first time since 2008.

Core profit (OIBDA) came in at 3.7 billion euros, up 2.9 percent and in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tomas Cobos)