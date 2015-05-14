(Corrects name of company that acquired British O2 unit, in 3rd
paragraph)
* First-quarter revenues up 12.6 pct, core profit up 7.7 pct
* Germany, Brazil, Latam grow but Spain still contracting
By Julien Toyer and Andrés González
MADRID, May 14 Telefonica posted higher
first-quarter sales and core profits on Thursday thanks to
growth abroad, a sign that an expected turnaround at the Spanish
company is underway even though its home market shrank again.
The telecoms company is hoping to start a new growth cycle
in 2015 following a six-year slump that was prompted by a deep
economic crisis in Europe and the subsequent restructuring of
its business to pay down high debts.
Having recently bought rivals in Germany and Brazil and
agreed the sale of its British business to Hutchison Whampoa
, Telefonica is now focused on fixing its Spanish
market, which accounts for about a quarter of revenues and has
shrunk 40 percent since the start of 2009.
Telefonica last month announced price rises on most of its
phone, Internet and television packages in Spain and hopes this
will help boost revenue at home this year.
For now, however, the Spanish division reported a 3.8
percent drop in revenues to 2.88 billion euros ($3.3 billion)
while operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) fell 8.6 percent from a year ago and 5.2 percent from
the previous three months. Margins were also under pressure.
The rest of the group fared better, with German revenues
rising 69.4 percent thanks to the acquisition of E-Plus, Latin
America up 19.6 percent and revenue in Brazil expanding 4.8
percent.
This helped revenues rise 12.6 percent to 11.54 billion
euros at the group level and for OIBDA to climb 7.7 percent to
3.62 billion euros. The two measures were also boosted by a
weaker euro and came in above analysts' expectations.
Net profit jumped 162 percent to 1.8 billion euros thanks to
a one-off financial boost from the sale of the British division.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by
Elisabeth O'Leary and David Clarke)