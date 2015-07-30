* Sees 2015 revenues up over 9.5 pct vs previous 7 pct
By Julien Toyer and Andrés González
MADRID, July 30 Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica raised its 2015 revenue forecast after it
reported strong second-quarter results on Thursday, saying its
problematic home market was beginning to return to growth.
The company has seen Spanish revenues fall for the past six
years as the country has been mired in an economic downturn for
much of that time; its home market now accounts for 25 percent
of group revenue, compared with 36 percent in 2008.
However the economy has been recovering since mid-2013 and
Telefonica has spent the last three years restructuring its
business and investing in new networks, putting it on a firmer
footing.
Telefonica said price hikes implemented in May translated
into a long-awaited "revenue stabilisation" towards the end of
the quarter and that it expected Spanish revenue to rise in the
second half of the year.
It said commercial trends were also encouraging as the fixed
communications business, which include high-margin optic fibre
and pay-TV contracts, grew in the quarter.
This underpinned an upgrade in full-year group revenue
growth forecast to over 9.5 percent, from more than 7 percent
previously. Its 2014 revenue was 50.4 billion euros.
The hike was also partly the result of the integration
during the last quarter of firms it had acquired - Brazilian
rival GVT and Spain's pay-TV firm Canal+. But Telefonica said
its margins were expected to lose 1.2 percentage point this year
as a result, from an earlier forecast of 1 percentage point.
It gave the new outlook after it reported a 6.8 percent rise
in second-quarter operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) to 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and a
70 percent jump in net profit to 1.9 billion euros, both beating
analysts' forecasts.
At revenue and operating profit level, the group grew in all
markets apart from Spain, with particularly strong performances
in Latin America and also in Germany following last year's
purchase of competitor E-Plus.
Earnings were also boosted by one-offs items such as the
sale of Telefonica's British unit and the divestment of Telecom
Italia shares.
Shares in Telefonica were up 1.13 percent at 13.92 euros at
1330 GMT, one of the top gainers on Spain's blue-chip index Ibex
, and outperforming most of its European peers.
But many analysts said the new full-year revenue forecast
was still conservative.
"Spain has managed to stabilise the business and will
improve in the second half, Germany will also see more synergies
in the second half, Brazil is resilient, and Latin America shows
solid growth," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Javier Borrachero
in a note to clients.
The company affirmed other full-year group targets,
including a net debt to OIBDA ratio of below 2.35 and a 0.75
euro per share dividend in 2015 as well as 2016.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Pravin Char)