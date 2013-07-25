* First-half net profit 2.06 bln euros vs 1.94 bln poll
* Revenues down 7.8 percent, in line with forecasts
* Net debt falls below 50 billion euros
* Telefonica tests antitrust policy with Germany, Ireland
deals
* COO says 'compelling arguments' exist to convince
regulators
MADRID, July 25 Telecoms giant Telefonica
cut borrowings to under 50 billion euros ($66 billion)
in the first half, putting it on track to meet full-year debt
targets even after its planned purchase of German mobile
operator E-Plus.
Telefonica announced on Tuesday it planned to acquire Dutch
rival KPN's German unit for 8.1 billion euros in a deal
to be financed through cash and shares despite a two-year drive
to pay down debt.
Coming a month after a separate agreement to sell its
Ireland business to local competitor Hutchison, the twin deals
put Telefonica on course for a showdown with European antitrust
watchdogs who are usually wary when markets consolidate down to
three from four players.
Chief Operating Officer José María Álvarez-Pallete López
said Telefonica had "compelling arguments" that the deals would
help consumers and allow remaining operators to invest more in
networks.
"There are too many players in Europe and the market needs
to consolidate," Pallete said on a results conference call.
"Consolidation will allow us to become a solid third-place
operator that will be able to offer services that were
impossible for us before, such as serving the corporate market."
The Spanish company's proposed acquisition of KPN's E-Plus
would broadly put it on an equal footing with Germany's leaders
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in terms of market share.
The Germany case is expected by many investors and sector
executives to be a watershed moment for European telecoms since
it would reduce the number of players in the region's largest
market with some 110 million subscribers.
Antitrust lawyers told Reuters that Telefonica would try win
approval for its German expansion by pledging to divest spectrum
and rent access on its networks to new virtual operators.
Scrutiny of the deal may take six to nine months.
Pallete added that Telefonica did not foresee significant
hurdles to getting approval for its planned divestment of O2
Ireland to Hutchison by roughly year-end.
Telefonica shares were trading up 1.3 percent at 1444 GMT.
DOMESTIC PRESSURE
One of Europe's most indebted telecom operators, Telefonica
has been facing revenue pressure in its home market as Spain
weathers a deep economic recession and high unemployment.
Net profit fell 0.9 percent to 2.06 billion euros in the
first half to June from a year earlier, hit by declining
revenues across the board but beating a Reuters poll for 1.94
billion euros, thanks to lower taxes and financing costs.
Revenues fell 7.8 percent to 28.56 billion euros, in line
with forecasts.
First-half operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA), its core earnings, fell 9.7 percent to
9.42 billion euros, as weakness previously seen in recession-hit
Spain extended to the group's operations in the rest of Europe.
"The results are ahead of consensus albeit with the help of
non-recurring items and the outlook has been reiterated,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
"There is an emphasis in investing for growth in weak Brazil
and Mexico EBITDA performances. In Europe, improved trends in
Spain and the UK should offset weakness in Germany."
Earnings from Latin America, which had previously largely
offset weakness in its more mature European markets were also
under pressure, with negative exchange rate effects also
weighing.
Telefonica Brasil posted a 16 percent drop in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as revenue stagnated while it
stepped up sales efforts to stabilise its broadband and pay-TV
business.
Some of the cash needed for the E-Plus acquisition will come
from hybrid and convertible debt, as well as a capital increase
at Germany subsidiary Telefonica Deutschland.
The company has said the purchase will not affect its net
debt to core earnings ratio. Moody's on Thursday affirmed the
group's current credit rating, as did Fitch Ratings shortly
after the E-Plus bid was announced on Tuesday.
Net debt was 49.8 billion euros at June 30, while operating
cash flow, an indicator of disposable funds, totalled 5.52
billion euros. Telefonica has said it will resume dividend
payments in November.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark
Potter and David Cowell)