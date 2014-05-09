(Adds more detail)

MADRID May 9 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 23.2 percent to 692 million euros ($959 million) as it was hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and the sale of its Czech business last year.

Europe's biggest telecoms company by revenue said its sales dropped 13.5 percent to 12.232 billion euros while operating income (OIBDA) fell 14 percent to 3.929 billion euros.

All three reported figures missed Reuters forecasts.

Telefonica said its underlying business remained solid and its earnings would soon benefit from recent investments in building up better networks and offering better products.

The firm is trying to win approval from European antitrust authorities for the acquisition of E-Plus in Germany and in Brazil, the competition regulator has been seeking to loosen its grip on the country's telecoms market.

Earlier this week, it has also agreed to buy the pay-TV business of Spain's Prisa, in a move that would enable the company to offer more attractive bundled packages combining fixed and mobile telephone, high-speed internet and television in its domestic market.

Telefonica, which has spent the last two years shedding assets and reorganising its business in a drive to cut debt and recover financial strength, said net debt was 42.72 billion euros, already meeting a year-end target of below 43 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Jane Merriman)