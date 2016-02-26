* Telefonica 2015 profits hit by one-off charges

* Group sees revenue growth above 4 pct in 2016

* Says 0.75 eur/share dividend assured for 5-10 years (Adds Chairman comments, shares, new details)

By Julien Toyer and Andrés González

MADRID, Feb 26 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday its dividend was assured for another decade, with higher sales and healthy margins this year set to confirm its recovery from the financial crisis, though some analysts remained worried about a weak home market.

The telecoms company has spent the past four years reorganising around fewer but stronger businesses and cutting debt. It reported revenues rose 8.7 percent last year, helped by growth in Germany, Brazil and a recovering home market, and said it expected revenue to grow by more than 4 percent in 2016.

However, core profit fell by a bigger than expected 17.2 percent to 11.4 billion euros ($12.6 billion), hit by one-off charges, and some analysts fear recession-scarred Spanish consumers are not ready to spend heavily on the super-fast internet and premium TV services Telefonica has invested in.

"Although the turnaround in Spain is confirmed at the top level, we think that the (core profits) and cash prospects here may be overestimated," Mirabaud analyst Javier Mielgo said in a note, adding both earnings estimates and the cash dividend may come under pressure. He has an underweight rating on the stock.

However, Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta said the expected closure of the sale of British unit O2 and the group's strategy to focus on high-end services would assure a 0.75 euro per share cash dividend for the next 5 to 10 years.

Excluding 3.5 billion euros of restructuring charges, core profit would have increased by 3.6 percent, Telefonica said.

At 1130 GMT, Telefonica shares were down 3.6 percent at 9.09 euros, reversing some of Thursday's steep gains and underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index.

Telefonica's Spanish unit accounts for about a third of the group's profits from 50 percent before the economic crisis.

While revenues grew 3.2 percent in Spain in 2015, it was mostly on the back of recent acquisitions and TV and internet offers which pressured margins.

Spanish profits, meanwhile, were down 58.8 percent as the company booked a 2.9 billion euro charge in the final quarter of 2015 to fund its staff-cutting plan.

The company also had 256 million euros in charges related to the restructuring of operations in Latin America, Germany and Spain, made other accounting adjustments worth 23 million euros and set aside 325 million euros to finance its foundation.

Debt, still a concern, was stable at 49.9 billion euros at Dec. 31, compared with 49.7 billion euros at end-September.

($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)