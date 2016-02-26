* Telefonica 2015 profits hit by one-off charges
* Group sees revenue growth above 4 pct in 2016
* Says 0.75 eur/share dividend assured for 5-10 years
(Adds Chairman comments, shares, new details)
By Julien Toyer and Andrés González
MADRID, Feb 26 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday
its dividend was assured for another decade, with higher sales
and healthy margins this year set to confirm its recovery from
the financial crisis, though some analysts remained worried
about a weak home market.
The telecoms company has spent the past four years
reorganising around fewer but stronger businesses and cutting
debt. It reported revenues rose 8.7 percent last year, helped by
growth in Germany, Brazil and a recovering home market, and said
it expected revenue to grow by more than 4 percent in 2016.
However, core profit fell by a bigger than expected 17.2
percent to 11.4 billion euros ($12.6 billion), hit by one-off
charges, and some analysts fear recession-scarred Spanish
consumers are not ready to spend heavily on the super-fast
internet and premium TV services Telefonica has invested in.
"Although the turnaround in Spain is confirmed at the top
level, we think that the (core profits) and cash prospects here
may be overestimated," Mirabaud analyst Javier Mielgo said in a
note, adding both earnings estimates and the cash dividend may
come under pressure. He has an underweight rating on the stock.
However, Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta said the expected
closure of the sale of British unit O2 and the group's strategy
to focus on high-end services would assure a 0.75 euro per share
cash dividend for the next 5 to 10 years.
Excluding 3.5 billion euros of restructuring charges, core
profit would have increased by 3.6 percent, Telefonica said.
At 1130 GMT, Telefonica shares were down 3.6
percent at 9.09 euros, reversing some of Thursday's steep gains
and underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index.
Telefonica's Spanish unit accounts for about a third of the
group's profits from 50 percent before the economic crisis.
While revenues grew 3.2 percent in Spain in 2015, it was
mostly on the back of recent acquisitions and TV and internet
offers which pressured margins.
Spanish profits, meanwhile, were down 58.8 percent as the
company booked a 2.9 billion euro charge in the final quarter of
2015 to fund its staff-cutting plan.
The company also had 256 million euros in charges related to
the restructuring of operations in Latin America, Germany and
Spain, made other accounting adjustments worth 23 million euros
and set aside 325 million euros to finance its foundation.
Debt, still a concern, was stable at 49.9 billion euros at
Dec. 31, compared with 49.7 billion euros at end-September.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by
David Goodman and Mark Potter)