(Corrects dividend to 0.75 euros from 0.70 euros)
* Affirms 0.75 euro per share dividend for 2016
* Debt up to 52.6 bln euros at end June from 50.2 bln at
end-March
* Rev drops 7.7 pct to 12.72 bln euros vs 12.89 bln forecast
MADRID, July 28 Spain's Telefonica on
Thursday affirmed its 0.75 euro per share dividend for 2016
despite a growing debt and a weak second quarter, when it was
hit by the fall in value of Latin American currencies and of
sterling after the Brexit vote.
The telecoms group is under pressure to cut debt after the
sale of its British business O2 was blocked by the European
antitrust watchdog earlier this year, and a dividend cut had
been mentioned by analysts as a potential option.
Telefonica, which is also considering a partial or total
sale of its telecoms masts unit Telxius as well as O2,
reiterated its objectives for this year, although it now plans
to reach a leverage ratio (debt to operating income) of below
2.35 times "in the mid term" and no longer in 2016.
Debt rose to 52.6 billion euros ($58 billion) at the end of
June from 50.2 billion at end-March, while the leverage ratio
increased to 3.2 times from 2.52 times.
The quarter was also weak in terms of activity, with a 0.2
percent fall in revenue and a 0.8 percent rise in operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (oibda) in organic
terms.
But once including the effect of currency variations, Oibda
was down 7.1 percent between April and June to 3.92 billion
euros, below a Reuters forecast for 3.96 billion, with big hits
in Latin America and Britain.
Revenue dropped 7.7 percent to 12.72 billion euros, also
missing a 12.89 billion forecast.
The Spanish business, which account for a fourth of revenue
and a third of core profits, was better however, with sales and
Oibda growing 2.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul
Day, David Holmes and Adrian Croft)