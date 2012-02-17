PRAGUE Feb 17 Telefonica Czech Republic plans to return 40 crowns per share to shareholders via a dividend and a capital reduction, and the board will ask shareholders to approve an up to 10 percent share buyback, the company said on Friday.

It said fourth-quarter net profit jumped by higher-than-expected 49.9 percent to 2.87 billion crowns ($148.70 million), helped by deferred tax income booked in Slovakia of 709 million crowns.

The market had expected net profit of 2.25 billion.

The company said it would propose a 27 crown dividend per share, versus 40 crowns a year ago, but would add extra 13 crowns via a capital reduction to match the previous payout.

Analysts had expected the company would complement a lower dividend by either a buyback or a capital reduction, and the company offered both. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)