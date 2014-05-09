MADRID May 9 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday its net profit for the first quarter of the year fell 23.2 percent to 692 million euros ($959 million), missing a Reuters forecast for 712 million euros.

Europe's biggest telecoms company by revenue said its operating income (OIBDA) dropped 14 percent to 3.929 billion euros, also missing a Reuters forecast for 3.935 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)