KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
MADRID, July 31 Telefonica posted on Thursday a 15 drop in operating income in the second quarter, in line with forecasts, hit by weaker currencies in Latin America while margins remained pressured in some of its key markets.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) while revenues came in at 12.73 billion euros, down 11.8 percent and slightly missing a Reuters forecast for 12.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7465 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 2 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row