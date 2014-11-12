MADRID Nov 12 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
on Wednesday posted a 12.6 percent drop in nine-month operating
income, to 12.33 billion euros (15.4 billion US dollar), hit by
falling margins in Spain and lower, albeit recovering, Latin
American currencies.
Net profits were down 9.4 percent on the period, at 2.85
billion euros, while revenues slumped 10.9 percent to 37.98
billion euros, as they also suffered from an unfavourable
comparison from last year after the firm sold assets.
The three metrics were however just above forecasts from
analysts polled by Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
