MADRID May 14 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 7.7 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, beating analysts' forecast, as a bigger German unit offset a still contracting domestic market and subdued activity in Brazil.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) came in at 3.62 billion euros ($4.1 billion) while net profit jumped 162 percent to 1.8 billion euros, helped by a one-off financial boost from the sale of its British unit O2. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)