MADRID, July 30 Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica on Thursday said its revenues were seen
growing by over 9.5 percent this year, up from more than 7
percent previously, after recent acquisitions in Brazil and
Spain which, however, pressured margins.
Telefonica posted a 6.8 percent rise in core profits (OIBDA)
in the second quarter to 3.7 billion euros ($4.06 billion) and a
70 percent rise in net profit to 1.9 billion euros on the
period, widely beating a 1.02 billion euros forecast as it was
helped by one-offs items such as the sale of its British unit.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
