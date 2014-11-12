MADRID Nov 12 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
on Wednesday said it could not rule out new asset sales
as a way to cut debt and meet a year-end target of below 43
billion euros (54 billion US dollar).
"In order to get to the 43 billion euros target we will need
to comply with some non-organic options: big portfolio
management or big financial measures like a hybrid (debt
issuance)," said Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila in a
conference call with analysts.
(1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)