MADRID May 11 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter core profit thanks to a recovering Brazilian real which more than offset a weaker performance in Spain and Germany.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) came in at 4.02 billion euros ($4.37 billion) while net profit was 779 million euros. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)