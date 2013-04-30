BRIEF-CLX Communications considers a directed share issue
* SAID ON MONDAY HAS MANDATED HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS TO EVALUATE THE CONDITIONS FOR CARRYING OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 4,067,647 SHARES
MADRID, April 30 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell 40 percent of its assets in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama to Corporacion Multi Inversiones for $500 million.
The price of the sale could increase by up to $72 million according to the assets' future growth, it said in a regulatory filing.
Telefonica, which is fighting to shrink a net debt pile of 51.3 billion euros at end-2012, will keep control of the assets after the sale, the Spain's largest telecoms operator said.
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
