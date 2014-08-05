BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q1 profit, sales rises
* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)
MADRID Aug 5 Shares in Spain's largest telecommunications operator Telefonica dropped 1.5 pct in early trading on Tuesday after the company offered 6.7 billion euros ($9 billion) for France's Vivendi's Brazilian internet provider GVT.
Spain's blue-chip IBEX-35 index was up 0.2 percent at 0710 GMT. ($1 = 0.7452 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day)
* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)
SEOUL, April 24 Private equity-owned ING Life Insurance Korea said on Monday it priced its initial pubic offering (IPO) near the lower end of an indicative range to raise a total of 1.1 trillion won ($973.54 million).