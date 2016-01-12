Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
MADRID Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday its pay TV division had reached a 2.4 billion-euro ($2.60 billion) deal with rival Mediapro that will allow it to offer clients more La Liga and Champions League soccer matches for several seasons.
Telefonica's DTS unit, which had already won the rights to show some Spanish games allocated by La Liga, agreed with Mediapro that its clients would gain access to games shown on Mediapro's BeIn Sports channel.
This includes first and second division La Liga matches and King's Cup games for the next three seasons, starting with the 2016-17 season. It also gives Telefonica's pay TV customers immediate access to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, up until and including the 2017-18 season.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.