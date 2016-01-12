BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
MADRID Jan 12 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday its pay TV division had reached a 2.4 billion-euro ($2.60 billion) deal with rival Mediapro that will allow it to offer clients more La Liga and Champions League soccer matches for several seasons.
Telefonica's DTS unit, which had already won the rights to show some Spanish games allocated by La Liga, agreed with Mediapro that its clients would gain access to games shown on Mediapro's BeIn Sports channel.
This includes first and second division La Liga matches and King's Cup games for the next three seasons, starting with the 2016-17 season. It also gives Telefonica's pay TV customers immediate access to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, up until and including the 2017-18 season. ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Andres Gonzalez; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million