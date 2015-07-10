France warns against republishing hacked Macron campaign emails
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
MADRID, July 10 Telecom operator Telefonica won exclusive television rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the 2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro ($668 million) deal, the La Liga soccer league said.
Under the operator's recent purchase of broadcaster Canal+ Spain, Telefonica must offer transmission rights to its competitors.
($1 = 0.8977 euros) (reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Julien Toyer)
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)