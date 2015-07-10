MADRID, July 10 Telecom operator Telefonica won exclusive television rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the 2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro ($668 million) deal, the La Liga soccer league said.

Under the operator's recent purchase of broadcaster Canal+ Spain, Telefonica must offer transmission rights to its competitors.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Julien Toyer)