MADRID May 6 Spain's Telefonica said
on Tuesday it had made a 725-million-euro ($1 billion) binding
bid for a controlling stake in the pay-TV business of Prisa
, the indebted local media group that publishes El Pais
newspaper.
Telefonica, which is also in the middle of a telecoms
acquisition in Germany, said in a statement to Spain's stock
market regulator after the market close that its offer was for
56 percent of the television unit.
It already owns 22 percent of the company, Distribuidora de
Television Digital (DTS). Mediaset Espana, which is
part-owned by Italy's Mediaset and owns the remaining 22
percent of DTS, declined to comment, as did Prisa.
Telefonica did not detail how it would pay for the stake.
The telecoms group has been chipping away at its debt pile,
built up through an acquisition spree, but it is also keen to
bolster its offering to clients in a highly-competitive Spanish
market, where it previously had a monopoly.
It is also vying to take over KPN 's E-Plus unit in
Germany in a 8.6-billion-euro deal, and is currently in the
process of trying to win anti-trust approval from the European
Union.
Prisa, meanwhile, has been selling off assets, including
Spanish-language book publishing divisions, as it tries to cut
its debt burden of over 3 billion euros.
