MADRID Jan 18 Spanish telecommunication company Telefonica SA said on Monday it had increased its holdings of treasury stock to 3.3 percent from 2.3 percent, taking advantage of the falling value of its shares.

Telefonica has used purchases of treasury stock to finance its corporate operations and its commitment to a dividend of 0.75 euros ($0.82) per share in 2015 and 2016, which is under pressure after underwhelming third quarter results.

The company's stock price has fallen 18 percent over the last three months, in line with a similar fall in Spain's blue chip IBEX index over the same period.

Telefonica now owns 163.8 million of treasury stock with a market value of almost 1.5 billion euros.

It purchased the majority of the shares after the start of January, according to its filing with the Spanish stock exchange. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Angus Berwick)