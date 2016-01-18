MADRID Jan 18 Spanish telecommunication company
Telefonica SA said on Monday it had increased its
holdings of treasury stock to 3.3 percent from 2.3 percent,
taking advantage of the falling value of its shares.
Telefonica has used purchases of treasury stock to finance
its corporate operations and its commitment to a dividend of
0.75 euros ($0.82) per share in 2015 and 2016, which is under
pressure after underwhelming third quarter results.
The company's stock price has fallen 18 percent over the
last three months, in line with a similar fall in Spain's blue
chip IBEX index over the same period.
Telefonica now owns 163.8 million of treasury stock with a
market value of almost 1.5 billion euros.
It purchased the majority of the shares after the start of
January, according to its filing with the Spanish stock
exchange.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Angus Berwick)