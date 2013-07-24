* Telefonica to stick to strategy after KPN German deal
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 24 Fresh from snapping up German
mobile operator E-Plus, Spain's Telefonica will deliver
a sharp reminder of challenges closer to home when it publishes
first-half results on Thursday.
Just 48 hours after reaching a deal to buy E-Plus, the
German arm of KPN, for 8.1 billion euros ($10.7
billion), the group is expected to post a 9 percent drop in
revenues and a 6.4 percent fall in net profit.
The numbers will reflect the size of the challenges facing
Europe's biggest telecoms operator by revenue. Top of the list:
hitting its debt cutting target to protect investment grade
ratings; resuming dividend payments in November as planned; and
weathering the storm in recession-hit Spain and the larger
market of Brazil.
To achieve this, analysts say, Telefonica will have to stick
closely to its divestment plans and review assets across all
regions, execute the KPN deal efficiently and pray for Spain's
sovereign debt woes to remain in check.
Given the pressure it faces in Spain, the increasing
maturity of its Latin American business and the need for steady
investment, the emphasis on debt reduction needs to continue,
said Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel in a note to clients
released on Wednesday.
Telefonica is one of the most indebted European telecom
operators, with net leverage at about 2.6 times earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at end-March.
It has already reduced its debt load to about 51.8 billion
euros from 58 billion euros one year ago and analysts expect the
group to announce a fall below 50 billion euros at the end of
the second quarter. It said on Tuesday it was sticking to its
objective of cutting debt below 47 billion euros by year-end.
The deal will increase net debt by between 0.8 billion and
1.6 billion euros but it will have no impact on the 2013
objective as the operation will not be completed until mid-2014.
Credit ratings agencies Fitch and Standard and Poor's
affirmed their ratings for Telefonica on Tuesday.
WHAT'S NEXT ?
The firm holds several big investments - including a 10.5
percent stake in Telecom Italia and 5 percent of China
Unicom that help mitigate the debt factor and could be
sold.
While the Telecom Italia investment is rapidly depreciating,
it enables Telefonica to get a grip on one of its competitors in
Brazil, Tim Participacoes, which is a unit of the
Italian company.
Movements on that front could, however, come as soon as
September when the likely dissolution of holding company Telco,
which controls 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, could leave
Telefonica as the biggest shareholder in the Italian firm.
It would then have more say in Tim Participacoes. But
Italian media speculated on Wednesday the shakeup could lead to
a sale of Tim to America Movil's Carlos Slim, who owns
a 30 percent stake in KPN and is Telefonica's main opponent in
Brazil.
Like the rest of the Latin American region, which makes
Telefonica vulnerable to unfavourable exchange rates, the
Brazilian market is proving particularly challenging.
Telefonica Brasil posted a 16 percent fall in
second-quarter net income on Wednesday, while earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 17 percent
from a year ago.
EUROPE
Back in Europe, the short-term outlook is tough. First of
all, Telefonica will have to repair its all-important Spanish
business, which lost over 3 million mobile customers last year.
It is trying to win back business by bundling Internet,
television, mobile and fixed line services.
In Britain, where it got rid of its broadband business, it
struggles with falling revenues and negative cashflow, although
the country offers a relatively benign trading environment amid
the euro zone debt crisis.
Telefonica could put its Czech business on the market,
although a source with knowledge of the matter said it was in no
rush. Czech Telefonica is not performing as well as in the past,
with revenues down 6.2 percent year-on-year and operating cash
flow also down 16.3 percent. But it is still faring better than
the rest of Telefonica's subsidiaries in Europe.
In Germany, while the vast majority of analysts are positive
on the E-Plus deal, a few say it may just increase pressure on
Telefonica.
"On our calculations the terms of the deal only start to
create value for Telefonica shareholders if the market is
prepared to value the 'newco' at a sector average multiple and
if Telefonica is able to extract and retain over 45 percent of
targeted synergies," said Paul Marsch, analyst at Berenberg.
Others, however, suggest that the Spanish group is one of
the best placed in the continent to benefit from the
consolidation process its German bet may soon trigger.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane and Robert Hetz in Madrid,
Jan Lopatka in Prague and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)