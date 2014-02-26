MADRID Feb 26 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
on Wednesday said it hoped to make savings worth 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) by centralising the majority of its business
units under a single manager based in Madrid.
The move strengthens the role of Chief Operating Officer
Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, in the position since September 2012
and seen by analysts as a possible heir to Chairman Cesar
Alierta.
Alvarez-Pallete will oversee the Spanish, Latin American and
European businesses as well as commercial strategy and global
resources where Telefonica hopes to achieve most of the savings.
The new structure also brings back to Spain the headquarters
of the Latin American business just a year after they were moved
to Brazil.
The transfer had been widely seen as a preliminary step
towards a listing of the Latin American unit until the plan was
shelved last year.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)