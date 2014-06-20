* Telefonica sold 139 mln euros of Tel Italia bonds - source
* Raises questions over future role in Tel Italia - analyst
* Tel Italia shares down 2.2 pct, Telefoncia down 0.2 pct
(Adds analyst view, shares)
MADRID/MILAN, June 20 Telefonica has
sold bonds it held which are convertible into Telecom Italia
shares, a source at the Spanish group said on Friday,
raising questions among market players about its commitment to
the Italian phone company.
The move comes as Telefonica and three Italian investors are
dismantling the Telco shareholder pact that has controlled
Telecom Italia for seven years via a 22.4 percent stake, making
way for new investors in the phone company.
The Telefonica source said the group sold the bonds for 139
million euros ($190 million) for "financial reasons", having
initially invested 103 million euros in them.
Analysts said the sale could mean the group's commitment to
Telecom Italia is waning in the face of antitrust concerns in
Brazil, where Telefonica and Telecom Italia are direct
competitors.
"The bond sale, even if it is supported by the strong price
increase of the bonds, raises questions about the future role of
Telefonica in the shareholding of Telecom Italia," ICBPI analyst
Stefano Vulpiani said in a note.
Earlier in June, Telefonica's Italian partners exercised
their option to quit Telco, a move that would leave Telefonica
as the largest investor in Telecom Italia with a stake of almost
15 percent.
Selling the bonds means that Telefonica will dilute its
stake once they are converted into Telecom Italia shares in
November 2016. The overall bonds were worth 1.3 billion euros.
Telefonica bought the bonds in November 2013, just a couple
of months after increasing its stake in Telco from around 10
percent. That stake increase prompted regulators in Brazil to
order Telefonica to downsize its presence in the country.
Exiting its investment in Telecom Italia altogether is one
option for Telefonica to comply with Brazilian demands.
By 1436 GMT, Telecom Italia shares were down 2.2 percent at
0.93 euros in Milan, while in Madrid Telefonica was down 0.2
percent, The European telecoms index fell 1 percent.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Carlos Ruano and Mark Potter)