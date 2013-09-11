By Robert Hetz
MADRID, Sept 11 Telefonica is studying
different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia
without the Spanish group adding to its own
substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Wednesday.
That offer could take the shape of a share swap or even mean
Telefonica may have to divest some assets to be able to pay
cash, analysts say.
The Italian company, controlled by holding company Telco in
which Telefonica is the largest shareholder, will hold a board
meeting on Sept. 19.
"Telefonica does not want to go (to board meeting)
empty-handed, but the challenge is finding a solution that
offers liquidity to Telco stakeholders without increasing
Telefonica's debt," the source said, without elaborating on what
specific format could provide a solution.
The meeting will discuss how to relaunch the heavily
indebted Italian group, including a possible change of the
shareholder structure and plans to boost investments.
The Italian investors in Telco are prepared, in varying
degrees, to sell their shares and cut their losses since they
made their investment as they get their first opportunity to
leave the shareholder pact by Sept. 28, sources have said.
Telefonica has an indirect 10.5 percent stake in Telecom
Italia through its 46 percent share of Telco, which was formed
with Italian investors banks Mediobanca, Intesa
Sanpaolo - under pressure to boost capital - and
Generali.
Insurer Generali, for example, wants a buyer that can pay a
hefty premium to match its book value for the stake which is
about twice Telecom Italia's current market value, a source
familiar with the situation has told Reuters.
Analysts said that one possibility could be to offer shares
in Telefonica itself in exchange for illiquid shares in the
holding, which do not trade directly.
Or Telefonica could offer cash after divesting another
asset, such as China Unicom in which it has an around
5 percent stake worth about 1.5 billion euros.
But the issue is not just valuation, but politics.
"The Italian shareholders who want to leave are financial
shareholders who were brought onboard Telco by the Italian
government back in 2006 in order to keep Telefonica in check,"
said an analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Now things have changed, but in the minds of Italian
politicians that want to maintain Telecom as fully Italian, and
leaving Telefonica as a shareholder with a 22.5 percent stake
in TI might not be seen as something too comfortable," he said,
adding that alternatives to Telefonica were not easy to swallow
either.
Mediobanca, Intesa and Generali declined to comment on
Wednesday.
Telecom Italia is seen by some analysts as a possible
takeover target in a shake-up of the sector expected to be
triggered by Verizon Communications' $130 billion buyout
of British operator Vodafone's U.S. wireless business.
Telefonica does not want the stakes held by Telco's Italian
investors to fall into the hands of a rival but its situation is
complicated by its own heavy debt burden.
At almost 50 billion euros and 3.37 times equity at
end-June, the Spanish group's debt is something investors and
ratings agencies have been watching closely.
Before paring gains, Telecom Italia shares rose as much as 3
percent in the wake of the Reuters report about Telefonica
considering an offer. By the close, the stock was up 1.3 percent
at 0.6130 euros.
Sources have said an option for Telecom Italia would be a
merger with Telefonica in the medium term and that operation
would be preceded by a sale of Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit
TIM Participacoes for antitrust reasons.