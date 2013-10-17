MADRID Oct 17 Venezuela's consumer agency has
blocked a move by telecoms firm Movistar to raise prices,
dealing a blow to Spanish parent Telefonica as it
battles to cope with rampant inflation in the South American
country.
"It doesn't make any sense that on the one hand they say
they will give you free seconds, minutes and messages for every
top-up and on the other they increase your tariff," Eduardo
Saman, president of the Indepabis agency, said in a statement
published on its website.
Analysts said Telefonica's accounts would likely take a hit
because of decision.
"Naturally this adds risk to the business profile of this
unit, namely in terms of profitability considering that
Telefonica is not able to pass onto consumers the inflation
levels it is seeing on the cost side," Espirito Santo analysts
said in a note to clients.
Venezuela's annual inflation rate rose to 49.4 percent in
September, the highest since the government changed the formula
used to calculate the figure five years ago.
Telefonica, like other foreign companies operating in the
Latin American country, has difficulty repatriating money made
in Venezuela, where it reported revenues of 1.5 billion euros
($2.02 billion) in the first half of the year.
The company said its first-half results were also impacted
by the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency.