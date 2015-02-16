MADRID Feb 16 Spain's Telefonica :

* Says will use "SICAD II" exchange rate to consolidate operations in Venezuela

* Says full-year OIBDA to be hit by 915 million euros ($1 billion) , net result to be hit by 399 million euros

* Says net financial assets in Venezuela to be reduced by 1.23 billion euros

* Says net assets in Venezuela to be cut by 2.84 billion euros

* Says change does not affect Telefonica's commitment to keep investing in Venezuela Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)