MADRID Nov 15 Telefonica is to create
a video platform with Microsoft, as part of the Spanish
telecoms group's ongoing push into digital services.
The new platform will enable services such as timeshifting
and multiscreen across Telefonica's video services, and first
deployments will be in Brazil, Chile and Spain, Telefonica said
on Thursday.
The company, battling recession in Spain and debt of over 50
billion euros ($64 billion), has put its faith in digital
services. It expects London-based Telefonica Digital to generate
revenue of 5 billion euros by 2015.
"It allows us to meet customer demands for access to video
content on an ever-expanding range of devices," Telefonica
Digital's director of digital services, Vivek Dev, said.
Telefonica expects to extend television services based on
the new platform to businesses in other countries over the next
few years.
Latin America now accounts for more of the company's revenue
than Europe and Telefonica is focused on making money from the
region as Spain drags on the business.