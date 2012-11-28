PRAGUE Nov 28 Telefonica Czech Republic
has completed a buyback of 2 percent of its shares,
spending 2.48 billion crowns ($126.76 million), it said on
Wednesday.
The telecom company, a unit of Spain's Telefonica,
said its board had not yet decided on continuing the buyback
programme, which was approved in April and allows for the
purchase of up to 10 percent of shares.
The company had tapped UniCredit's London branch in May to
carry out the purchase of 2 percent of shares, or 6.4 million.
Czech Telefonica has been facing slowing revenue and profits
on a gradual decline of fixed-line business and prices for
mobile services, but has low debt and strong cash flow.
It said in May it could repeat buyback or capital reductions
in the years going forward because it made economic sense.
($1=19.5643 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)