PRAGUE, July 25 Telefonica Czech Republic
does not expect expanding its buyback
programme beyond the planned 2 percent this year, the company's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
The unit of Spain's Telefonica said earlier on Wednesday it
had bought 0.54 percent of its own stock so far.
"We see at this stage that it will take slightly longer, so
in November, December, we will be finalising the process (of the
first buyback). At this stage I do not think that you could
expect another 1 percentage point (buyback) this year," said
Chief Executive Luis Malvido.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka)