PRAGUE, Sept 17 Czech telecommunications company Ceske Radiokomunikace is suing Telefonica Czech Republic for damages worth 3.1 billion crowns ($167.28 million) for abusing its dominant position through a "margin squeeze", Telefonica said on Monday.

The company, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, gave no other details in a statement released on its website. A spokesman was unavailable to comment.

A spokesman for Ceske Radiokomunikace said he had no other details.

Ceske Radiokomunikace is owned by Macquarie Group funds. It is a market leader in the radio service market and the first company to start public digital television broadcasting in the central European country.

