PRAGUE Nov 5 Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line services revenue.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 1.37 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.1184 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)