BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
PRAGUE Nov 5 Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line services revenue.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 1.37 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.1184 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.