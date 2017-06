PRAGUE, April 19 Telefonica Czech Republic expects payment to shareholders from a planned 13 crowns per share capital reduction to be made in November at earliest, board member Jakub Chytil said at an annual meeting on Thursday.

The annual meeting approved the reduction plan as well as a 27 crown dividend per share, with record date of Sept 12 and payment from Oct 10.

