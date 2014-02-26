FRANKFURT Feb 26 German telecoms operator Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to receive on Wednesday objections from the European Commission to its 8.6 billion euro ($11.81 billion) acquisition of KPN's German E-Plus unit.

Telefonica Deutschland's co-Chief Executive Markus Haas told analysts the company would closely examine the document.

Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the European Union antitrust regulator would object to the proposed bid for E-Plus, which would reduce the number of mobile providers in Europe's biggest market from four to three.

Telefonica Deutschland is controlled by Spain's Telefonica .

