FRANKFURT Jan 29 Telefonica Deutschland Holding
AG said its chief executive René Schuster would step
down from his post on Jan. 31 by mutual agreement with the
company.
"He remains in an advisory role for Eva Castillo,
Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland
Holding AG," the company, which is 79.86 percent-owned by
Telefonica <TEF.MC >, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Schuster's responsibilities would be transferred to Chief
Financial Officer Rachel Empey and Chief Strategy Officer Markus
Haas, the statement said.
"Both will lead the management board of Telefonica
Deutschland," it said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)