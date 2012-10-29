FRANKFURT Oct 29 Telefonica SA is set
sell shares in its German subsidiary at 5.60 euros apiece, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Europe's largest telecoms company by revenue looks set to
raise 1.45 billion euros ($1.87 billion) by selling a 23 percent
stake in its O2-branded German subsidiary, aiming to cut its 57
billion euro debt pile and hang on to its prized
investment-grade rating.
it was looking for a range between 5.50-6.00 euros.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting By Alexander Huebner; editing by Maria Sheahan;
writing by Edward Taylor)