DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 23 Germany's Federal
Network Agency said on Tuesday it would examine the impact on
network frequencies of the planned sale of KPN's German
mobile telecoms unit to Telefonica Deutschland, to see
if it would distort competition.
Separately, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said the
transaction needed to be registered with authorities in
Brussels.
KPN said earlier it would sell its German unit E-Plus to
Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in
cash, helping create a stronger competitor to bigger players
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.