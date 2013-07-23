DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 23 Germany's Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday it would examine the impact on network frequencies of the planned sale of KPN's German mobile telecoms unit to Telefonica Deutschland, to see if it would distort competition.

Separately, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said the transaction needed to be registered with authorities in Brussels.

KPN said earlier it would sell its German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in cash, helping create a stronger competitor to bigger players Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.