BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to read 'fixed line', not 'wireless')
FRANKFURT May 3 Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday its first-quarter fixed line revenue fell 10.7 percent to 315 million euros ($411.8 million) as competition in the market heated up.
First-quarter operating profit eased 0.7 percent to 278 million euros.
The company, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Telefonica and was listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange late last year, said it was facing a "demanding market and competition" this year.
Analysts had expected operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to reach about 293 million euros.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh)
