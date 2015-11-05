FRANKFURT Nov 5 Telefonica Deutschland
raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after
making speedier progress than expected on integrating its
acquisition of E-Plus.
Germany's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers said it now
expected a 15-20 percent increase in operating income before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), compared with its
previous forecast of above 10 percent.
The company said it had already finished several integration
steps planned for 2016. It has sold excess assets since the
merger including thousands of base stations to Deutsche Telekom
and stores to smaller rival Drillisch.
Third-quarter OIBDA rose 30 percent to 454 million euros,
above the 440 million average in a Reuters poll. Mobile service
revenues were flat at 1.42 billion euros and total sales slid 1
percent to 1.98 billion, in line with forecasts.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)