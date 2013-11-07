FRANKFURT Nov 7 Telefonica Deutschland
reported a drop in its operating income, dragged lower
by promotions to add mobile subscribers in the highly
competitive German mobile market.
Third-quarter operating income before depreciation and
amortisation fell 14 percent to 292 million euros ($395
million), the company said on Thursday.
Mobile operators are in a fierce battle for German
customers, who are catching up with the rest of Europe in
switching to smartphones from basic mobiles.
Telefonica Deutschland, which is in the process of buying
KPN's German unit E-Plus, said third quarter revenues
dropped 7 percent to 1.23 billion euros.
The company, controlled by Telefonica, said it
expected 2013 core operating margin to be at or below last
year's level.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
